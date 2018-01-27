 President Buhari departs Abuja for Addis Ababa to attend 30th AU Summit | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari departs Abuja for Addis Ababa to attend 30th AU Summit

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU). Nigerian pilot reports that the president left the Presidential Villa, Abuja, via the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for Addis […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.