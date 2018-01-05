President Buhari Has Insatiable Lust For Blood, Not Worthy Of Respect – Fani-kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode (SAN), has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari once again for not controlling ‘his lust for blood.’

FFK said Buhari was not worthy of any respect. He was apparently referring to the ongoing killings of innocent persons by Fulani herdsmen across the country. In a post on Facebook, the controversial lawyer also took a swipe at the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai for inflicting pains on the people.

Fani-Fayode wrote;

“A Governor that is incapable of controlling his obsessive desire to inflict pain is not worthy of honor.

“A President that is incapable of controlling his insatiable lust for blood is not worthy of respect. “Many were slaughtered under your collective watch: we shall not forget!”