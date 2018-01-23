 President Buhari meets Equatorial Guinea’s President Mbasogo in Aso Rock | Nigeria Today
President Buhari meets Equatorial Guinea’s President Mbasogo in Aso Rock

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The President of Equatorial Guinea, Mr Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the State House, Abuja. The Nigerian Pilot, reports that Mbasogo, who arrived the Presidential Villa at about 12.30 p.m., was welcomed by his host, Buhari and other government officials. It would be recalled that the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

