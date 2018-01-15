 President Buhari Meets with Ortom and Benue Elders in Abuja (Photo) | Nigeria Today
President Buhari Meets with Ortom and Benue Elders in Abuja (Photo)

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with elders and leaders in Benue state to discuss the recent killing of 73 persons by suspected herdsmen and to find lasting solution to violence in the state. Governor Ortom, Engr. Benson Abounu, Deputy Governor of Benue State, Senator David Mark, Senator Barnabas Gemade and Senator George Akume, H.E. […]

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
