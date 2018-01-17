 President Buhari Meets With Senate Leaders In Aso Villa (Photos) | Nigeria Today
President Buhari Meets With Senate Leaders In Aso Villa (Photos)

President Buhari hosted Principal Officers of Senate at State House: Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Majority Leader Ahmed Lawan, Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio, Chief Whip Sola Adeyeye, Minority Whip Philip Aduda.

