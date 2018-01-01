President Buhari To Broadcast To Nation On Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast to the nation to mark the New Year on Jan. 1, at 7.00 a.m. The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday. He advised television and radio stations to hook up to the network…
