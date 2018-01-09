President Buhari to visit Abia State
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Abia State on Tuesday. According to Punch, security in the state capital Umuahia is being beefed up in anticipation of him and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo‘s visit. He will reportedly be visiting the state to attend the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally. Others expected at the rally include […]
