President Buhari’s Re-election Campaign To Start On January 2018 – Adebayo Shittu, Minister Of Communications,

Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, has revealed that the campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced already, he said that the south-west campaign office would be inaugurated on January 20 2018. Shittu also disclosed that he had been appointed the national chairman of the board of trustees of ‘Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group’. […]

