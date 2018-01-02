 President Lungu tours Bauleni school, clinic on News’s Day – Lusaka Times | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa


Lusaka Times

President Edgar Lungu has called for prioritizing the involvement of school going children in cholera sensitization campaigns in order to contain the pandemic that has ravaged Lusaka and has since spread to Lundazi District in Eastern Province

