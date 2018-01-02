President Museveni signs Age limit bill into law – NTV Uganda
|
NTV Uganda
|
President Museveni signs Age limit bill into law
NTV Uganda
President Yoweri Museveni has signed the Constitutional amendment bill 2017 into law.Popularly known as the Age limit bill, the amendment extends the MPs term of office to 7 years, brings back term limits into the constitution, and allows individuals …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!