President Trump Denies Calling Haiti, African Nations ‘Shithole Countries’

President Donald Trump on Friday denied labeling Haiti, El Salvador and African nations “shithole countries” during an Oval Office meeting with senators on immigration, despite accounts of three people briefed on the conversation.

“The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used,” Trump said in a Twitter posting on Friday morning, using an acronym for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program protecting some individuals who immigrated to the U.S. as children from deportation.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The White House didn’t immediately respond Friday to a request for comment about whether Trump was specifically denying using the term “shithole countries.”

Trump’s remarks prompted criticisms from around the world, including some of those countries named. The African Union said it was “frankly alarmed” by the comments, according to the Associated Press.

An opposition lawmaker in Ghana called upon developing nations to boycott the U.S. until Trump leaves office. The United Nations human rights office in Geneva called the remarks “shocking, shameful,” Agence France Presse reported in a tweet.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post President Trump Denies Calling Haiti, African Nations ‘Shithole Countries’ appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

