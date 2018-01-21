President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid – Gulf Times
|
Gulf Times
|
President vowing new peace push leads in Cyprus re-election bid
Gulf Times
Cyprus gears up for a presidential election next week with incumbent Nicos Anastasiades favourite to win as he pledges a fresh push to reunify the divided island after talks collapsed last year. After a low-key campaign, opinion polls put the …
Prospects for early resumption of Cyprus peace talks receive a boost
President Anastasiades: Notion of Two State Solution Does Not Secure Peace in Cyprus
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!