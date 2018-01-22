President Weah vows to build equal, free Liberia
Former soccer star, George Weah, on Monday took the oath of office as the 24th President of Liberia with a pledge to build an equal, free and just country. Delivering his inaugural address, Weah promised to do everything within his powers to be the agent of change that Liberians had yearned for over the years. He emphasised that corruption would not be condoned in his government, emphasising that government officials caught enriching themselves at the expense of the people would be prosecuted.
