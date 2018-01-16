Presidential system too costly, complicated for Nigeria – Akande

NAN

A former Interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, says the presidential system of government Nigeria is practicing can no longer sustain its growth and success.

Akande made the remark while addressing a news conference in his country home, Ila, Osun state as part of activities to mark his 79th birthday.

He said that multi-party parliamentary democracy was the best form of government for Nigeria, if it wanted to catch up with the rest of the civilised world.

Akande, a former governor, said that the American democracy system of multi-party presidentialism was too complicated and costly for a country of poor people with large illiteracy rate like Nigeria.

According to him, the nation is currently running a difficult government under an unworkable arrangement.

“President Buhari is my friend and I want him to succeed but he is running a difficult system of government.

“Nigeria’s democracy is a military democracy of sharing and if we continue like this, there is no how we can succeed.

“Up to this present age, evidence-based analyses has proven parliamentary democracy to be the most accountable, transparent form of government in the whole world,’’ he said.

He said that parliamentary democracy had helped countries like the United Kingdom stay rich, stable and respectable globally and also made the very young Israel very strong economically and militarily.

“It is also transforming India from acute poverty and hunger into self-sufficiency and reliability virtually in all fields.

“Apart from being transparent and accountable, parliamentary democracy is absolutely inclusive.

“It appears to be the best form of governmental structure for Nigeria now,’’ he said.

Akande, a former governor of Osun state, maintained that anything less accountable and transparent would not help the development of the country.

