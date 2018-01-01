Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke lose to Newcastle – ESPN FC
Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke lose to Newcastle
The pressure on Stoke boss Mark Hughes increased as Ayoze Perez's second-half strike secured Newcastle a 1-0 New Year's Day victory at the bet365 Stadium. Perez struck in the 73rd minute to earn the Magpies – whose goalkeeper Karl Darlow made two …
