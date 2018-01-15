 Price of brent crude oil rises to $70 on output cuts | Nigeria Today
Price of brent crude oil rises to $70 on output cuts

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The price of brent crude oil rose to 70 dollars a barrel on Monday, supported by ongoing output cuts led by OPEC and Russia, and ignoring a rise in U.S. and Canadian drilling activity that points to higher future output in North America.

