Prices of rice drops by 25% in Maiduguri – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Prices of rice drops by 25% in Maiduguri
Daily Trust
As farmers began crop harvest, prices of local rice have dropped by about 25 per cent in Maiduguri, Borno, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. A check by NAN at Gamboru and Customs Area Markets in Maiduguri indicated that prices of the commodity …
