Primate Ayodele: Buhari’s second term dicey, but…

By Bashir Adefaka

The founder and Spiritual Leader of INRI Evangelical and Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, insists that President Muhammadu Buhari’s chances of winning the 2019 presidential poll are bright but warned him against not doing things properly. He also advised Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, whose victory ahead of his 2014 governorship election he also predicted, not to enter the presidential race because he will lose. Ayodele warned, as well, against former Vice President Abubakar Atiku’s presidential bid but saw a positive thing coming for Nigeria as far as the World Cup qualification was concerned. Ayodele spoke while explaining his 220-page revelations book, titled, ‘Warnings to the Nations (WTN), 2017/2018 edition’.

Meanwhile, Fayose, who drew closer to the Ikere-Ekiti-born Lagos-based prophet after the latter predicted his victory in the 2014 election, has turned back to now portray him as a fake prophet. This the governor did in a reaction published on page six of the New Telegraph of December 24 to the Ayodele’s 2017/2018 edition of WTN. In the reaction he termed “fake prediction from Primate Babatunde Ayodele”, Fayose, quoting the prediction, had said, “PDP will lose the forthcoming election in Ekiti if they don’t take drastic steps in getting the hearts of the people. The question is which hearts of the people is he talking about? Ekiti PDP is already in the hearts of the people.” The governor did not react when the prediction favoured him in 2014 and this is why some analysts described politicians’ arrogance and failure to partner with spiritual leaders in nation-building as a major challenge. But the Primate, who has always insisted that his prediction is not his word but as directed by God, has refused to join issues with the governor as he turned down this reporter’s request for a reaction to what some members of his church described as the vituperation of the Ekiti governor.

Some of the things Ayodele said in the 2017/2018 Editiion of WTN have, according to some analysts, started coming to pass with the United States’ creating a crisis between Palestine and Israel over Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the worsening relatioship between North Korea and the United States, the qualification of Nigeria for the Russia 2018 World Cup among others.

On Fayose and Atiku’s presidency, Ayodele had said, “The Spirit of The Lord says Governor Fayose of Ekiti State should not waste his money and energy on any presidential campaign for 2019 because he is going nowhere. God says his presidential ambition is foul. The Spirit of The Lord says it is a non-issue. I also do not foresee Abubakar Atiku becoming Nigeria’s president in 2019. And I do not see El-Rufai becoming president in 2019.”

On Buhari, Primate Ayodele saw him winning the 2019 presidential election saying, “The Spirit of The Lord says power will be retained by the North in 2019. The next President will shock Nigerians. The second term bid of President Buhari will be dicey. If the APC fields Buhari for a second term in 2019, he will win. The Lord says no candidate will beat him. Unless he does not contest again, which I foresee is dicey.

“I foresee changes in the government of Buhari, as he will be disappointed by those he is trusting. Aso Rock needs spiritual cleansing. Nigeria needs spiritual cleansing. I see progress and prosperity for the Nation if it is spiritually cleansed.”

