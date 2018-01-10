Prison is a good training ground and preparation for high political office. – Obasanjo

Ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo says Prison is a good school for leadership training and preparation for high political office.

He made this known on Monday when he delivered a lecture at the AIG-Blavatnik school of government, University of Oxford, UK.

“Prison experience was a good school for leadership training and preparation for high political office. The three years, three months and three days, I spent in jail following a phantom coup were spent reflecting on how to serve God and humanity” Obasanjo said.

He revealed that prison as an isolation chamber is very useful for meditation and reflection. According to the ex-president, prison ” positioned me (Obasanjo) to be in a good state of mind when I became the president of Nigeria”

“It was an isolation, but meditative and reflective, if not very interactive experience. It gave me the opportunity to read, to pray and to think. And it positioned me to be in a good state of mind when I became the president of Nigeria. It was a sort of silent contemplation. Silence has its usefulness, power and its reward”

He said although he will not recommend prison as an ideal place for leadership preparation but he believes one must make very good use of it if that is the only option.

“Although, I will not recommend prison as an ideal place for leadership preparation, but if it has to be then one must make very good use of it. I have made the point on a number of occasions that my prison experience was sad but beneficial.” He added

