Private equity-backed Viathan issues Nigeria’s debut 10-year guaranteed naira bond – Reuters UK
Private equity-backed Viathan issues Nigeria's debut 10-year guaranteed naira bond
Reuters UK
ABUJA, Jan 3 (Reuters) – Private equity-backed Viathan Group has issued Nigeria's debut 10-year corporate infrastructure bond in local currency to raise 10 billion naira ($32 million) at a yield of 16 percent to fund power assets. Viathan, owned by …
Comments
