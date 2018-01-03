Pro-Kadaga protesters storm High court – The Observer
The Observer
Pro-Kadaga protesters storm High court
The Observer
A group of protesters claiming to be National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters today stormed Civil Division of the High court in Kampala protesting litigations against Speaker Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. The group claims Kadaga is being targeted for …
