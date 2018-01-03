 Pro-Kadaga protesters storm High court – The Observer | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pro-Kadaga protesters storm High court – The Observer

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Observer

Pro-Kadaga protesters storm High court
The Observer
A group of protesters claiming to be National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters today stormed Civil Division of the High court in Kampala protesting litigations against Speaker Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. The group claims Kadaga is being targeted for
Suspended MPs case referred to Constitutional CourtNew Vision
South Africa: Parliament On Constitutional Court Judgment On Failure By Speaker to Hold President AccountableAllAfrica.com
Suspended Mp's case thrown out of High Court, forwarded to constitutional courtKFM

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.