Prof. Dauda Advocates Enduring Policies for Sustainable Development

By Daniels Ekugo Professor Mohammed Dauda, Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology-Programme (AMT-P), Jalingo, Taraba State, a centre of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, has advocated that for the nation to breakthrough in Agriculture and have a sustainable national development, she needs enduring policies. He stated this when participants of Senior Executive Course 39 (2017) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State on local study tour paid a visit to the centre recently. According to the head, media and protocol, Henry Ukwadia, the managing director stated that the theme of the study, “Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), for the Development of Agriculture and Agro-Allied Industries in Nigeria” is apt considering the nation’s currenteconomic situation, adding that Science, Technology and Innovation is what we are craving for our national development, particularly in agriculture, because it is the best sector and probably the only sector that can salvage human needs and the economy.

