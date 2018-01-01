Prophecies For 2018 from Pastor E.A Adeboye

Pastor E.A Adeboye, a Nigerian pastor and the Former General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has released prophecies for the new year. He categorised the prophecies into three (3).

Individual The country International.

Pastor Adeboye is known for releasing prophecies every year which his followers always take serious to start the new year. During the Crossover to 2018, he released what the people, the country and other countries should expect from this new year.

According to him, Individuals should expect :

1. Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move.

2. Many people will wake up to realise that their

future is not in the hand of any government and as a result a lot of lost ground will be reclaimed.

3. Sabotteurs will be disgraced and displaced.

Prophecies for the country, Nigeria are :

1. Significant goliaths will fall.

2. Before the end of the year, there will be rays

of hope that all will still be well.

In conclusion, International Countries should expect :

1. This year there will be less fire outbreaks but

there will be more floods.

2. There will be misunderstandings amongs nation but no major wars.

3. Pray against assasination attempts globally.

4. There will record breaking temperatures both high and low.

5. There will be a handful of breakthroughs both

scientific and medical.

6. The count down to the end has started.

