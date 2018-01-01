 Prophecies For 2018 from Pastor E.A Adeboye | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prophecies For 2018 from Pastor E.A Adeboye

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Prophecies For 2018 from Pastor E.A Adeboye

Pastor E.A Adeboye, a Nigerian pastor and the Former General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has released prophecies for the new year. He categorised the prophecies into three (3).

  1. Individual
  2. The country
  3. International.

Pastor Adeboye is known for releasing prophecies every year which his followers always take serious to start the new year.  During the Crossover to 2018, he released what the people, the country and other countries should expect from this new year.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

According to him, Individuals should expect :

1. Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move.
2. Many people will wake up to realise that their
future is not in the hand of any government and as a result a lot of lost ground will be reclaimed.
3. Sabotteurs will be disgraced and displaced.

Prophecies for the country, Nigeria are :
1. Significant goliaths will fall.
2. Before the end of the year, there will be rays
of hope that all will still be well.

In conclusion, International Countries should expect :

1. This year there will be less fire outbreaks but
there will be more floods.
2. There will be misunderstandings amongs nation but no major wars.
3. Pray against assasination attempts globally.
4. There will record breaking temperatures both high and low.
5. There will be a handful of breakthroughs both
scientific and medical.
6. The count down to the end has started.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.