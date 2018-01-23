Proscribed CDA members return, run riot in Edo community

*Storm building site with guns, machetes, injure 9

*It’s abomination to disobey Oba’s instruction – Ohen of Azagba

By Simon Ebegbulem

AZAGBA- NOTWITHSTANDING the law banning Community Development Associations, CDAs, in Edo State and in disobedience of the Ogidigban, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, who outlawed the disreputable group in Benin Kingdom, the outlaws armed with guns, unleashed mayhem on Azagba community, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state, last Monday and Tuesday.

NDV learned that in an attempt to take over the sales of land in the community, members of the proscribed group stormed a site assigned to a developer by the elders with guns and machetes, and beat up workers on site.

Out of the nine persons molested, two with deep machete cuts on their heads, were in critical conditions in the hospital.

Community leader urges govt intervention

The Ohen and head of Azagba community, Chief Nosakhare Ogieriakhi, who spoke on the ordeal of the community to NDV, said the Oba’s law must be followed and appealed to the state government and security agents to come to the aid of the community due to the type of arms still in possession of members of the banned group, which they deploy in terrorising the people.

Outlaws storm palace

According to him, “Last December, I called for a meeting of all the elders and we all decided to set up a committee that will be assisting us in the running of the community, which includes the sales of land and other investments.

“Some former CDA members insisted that we must reinstate them, of course, we told them that our father, the Oba of Benin and the state government have abolished CDAs. These people stormed my palace that same day to fight the elders but I was able to calm the situation.

Anarchy

“They left but they made up their minds on what to do. On the 8th of January, that same group of former CDA members went to a site where somebody was developing, drove the people away and beat them up.

“When the news got to me, I called the elders and informed them. The elders urged the developers to go and continue their work that they have spoken to the boys. I was surprised on Tuesday night that these same former CDA members stormed the site with arms and cutlasses,” he narrated.

Chief Ogieriakhi continued: “One Felix Ozemigie’s head was cut. They also beat up one Felix Omobude, in fact, they injured about nine of them, but two are very critical now in the hospital.”

Petition

“I have written a petition to security agents and the state government and we are begging them to come to our aid because these former CDA members are still disturbing us in my community and trying to overrun my people. They have refused to face the reality that they are no more and trying to disobey the Oba of Benin, which is a sacrilege,” he added.

Before the proscription

NDV recalls that one of the first decisions by the Ogidigan, the 40th Oba of Benin, Ewuare 11, on mounting the sacred throne, was abolishing CDAs across the seven local government areas of Edo South senatorial district of the state.

Shortly after that, the state government under Governor Godwin Obaseki sent a bill banning the CDAs in the entire state to the House of Assembly, which passed it into law.

Consequently, the Edo State Private Property Protection Law 2017 was established to implement the law and that saw to the end of CDAs in the state.

Prior to the epochal ban, CDAs turned themselves into armed groups in various communities and were involved in the sales of land. Bizarrely, the youths who are members of these CDAs took over the running of the communities from the elders.

As a matter of fact, some Enogies and Edionwere’s (elders), who were saddled with the responsibility of the day-to-day running of the communities by the Oba of Benin, were chased away by the raging youths. Anybody who tried to stop their illicit activities never survived their fury.

