Chinese FM to visit Africa during first new year trip
African Review
Chinese FM to visit Africa during first new year trip
Xinhua
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Rwanda, Angola, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe from Jan. 12 to 16, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday in Beijing. "Over the past 20-plus years …
