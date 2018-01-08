Prostitute Falls From 5-Storey Building To Her Death During Hot S2x On Balcony

A 25-year-old British tourist identified as Reece Vella, has been arrested over the death of a Thai hooker Wannipa Janhuathon, 26, who plunged five floors to her death as they had “strange and extravagant” s123x on a balcony of Saturday morning in Pattaya, Thailand. The prostitute suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures after falling […]

