Protesters Vandalise H&M Stores in South Africa over Hoodie with Racial Slur
The internet has been buzzing the past few days over a hoodie with inscription “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” worn by a black kid which is being promoted by clothing giant H&M. Social media users and celebrities all over the world had condemned the ad with TheWeeknd and G-Eazy saying they will no longer work […]
