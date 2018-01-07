Public Disgrace! Lady turns down boyfriend’s public proposal in the mall, pours water on him (video)

A video of a lady rejecting her boyfriend’s in a public mall proposal has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred at a mall in Accra, Ghana, the lady was first seen arguing with her boyfriend who was on one knee proposing before she poured water from a drinking glass on him and […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

