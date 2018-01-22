Punish trigger-happy officers, Lagos Police chief tells Customs – Vanguard
Vanguard
Punish trigger-happy officers, Lagos Police chief tells Customs
lagos—Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, weekend, urged the leadership of the Nigeria Customs to take stringent measures against any trigger happy officer found culpable in the death of any civilian, with a view to …
