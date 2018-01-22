 Punish trigger-happy officers, Lagos Police chief tells Customs – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Punish trigger-happy officers, Lagos Police chief tells Customs – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Punish trigger-happy officers, Lagos Police chief tells Customs
Vanguard
lagos—Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, weekend, urged the leadership of the Nigeria Customs to take stringent measures against any trigger happy officer found culpable in the death of any civilian, with a view to
Monarch, Elders, Others Applaud Police On Anti-crime WarIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.