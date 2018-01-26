“Put that ting on a Replay” 🔁 – Go Behind the Scenes of Ice Prince’s New Music Video | WATCH
Ice Prince dropped the music video for his latest single “Replay” over a week ago. He has now released behind-the-scenes footage of the video shoot. The B.T.S video was shot by Tilapia while the video was directed by SOS. Watch the video below:
The post “Put that ting on a Replay” 🔁 – Go Behind the Scenes of Ice Prince’s New Music Video | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.
