Putin Opponents Mount Protests Across Russia Ahead of Vote – Bloomberg

Putin Opponents Mount Protests Across Russia Ahead of Vote
Several thousand Russians braved sub-zero temperatures to protest against President Vladimir Putin, who's seeking to prolong his almost two-decade-long rule in March elections. Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who's been barred from taking …
Russian opposition leader arrested amid election protests
Russian opposition leader detained over anti-election rally
Russians Brave Icy Temperatures to Protest Putin and Election
