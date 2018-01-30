Putin says US sanctions list targets all Russians – BBC News
|
|
Putin says US sanctions list targets all Russians
Russian President Vladimir Putin says a new list published by the US as part of a sanctions law has in effect targeted all of the Russian people. The list names 210 top Russians as part of a law aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the US election …
Putin says yet to see US 'Kremlin Report'
US 'Putin list' of aides and oligarchs is a hostile step, Russian president says
US issues 'Putin list' of Russian politicians, oligarchs
