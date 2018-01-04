Putin signs decree on resuming regular flights to Cairo
President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday signed a decree on the resumption of flights to and from Cairo. Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt following an Airbus A321 plane crash over the Sinai Peninsula, en route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg, on Nov. 6, 2015. All 224 people on board were killed […]
