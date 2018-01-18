Quadri, Oshonaike, two others for ITTF Africa Cup – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Quadri, Oshonaike, two others for ITTF Africa Cup
Four Nigerians will represent the country at the 2018 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Top 16 Cup holding in Kasarani indoor Gymnasium of Moi International Sports Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Aruna Quadri and Segun Toriola qualified …
