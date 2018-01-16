 Quilox Nightclub Owner, Shina Peller Declares 2019 Political Ambition – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quilox Nightclub Owner, Shina Peller Declares 2019 Political Ambition – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Quilox Nightclub Owner, Shina Peller Declares 2019 Political Ambition
Information Nigeria
Quilox nightclub owner and Aquila records boss, Shina Peller has officially declared his political ambition on social media. Shina Peller took to his Instagram page to make the announcement. According to him, he will no longer sit back and watch things

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.