Radio personality, Lara Kruger dies – Independent Online

Radio personality, Lara Kruger dies
Kruger, an activist , entertainer and founder of beauty range Endless by Miss Lara has died. On January 3, it was reported that radio personality and founder of beauty products, Endless by Miss Lara, has died. Known as Lara Kruger, Thapelo Lehulere was …
WATCH: Lara Kruger lived unapologetically as transgender
Who was Miss Lara Kruger and why is everyone mourning her?
Lara Kruger was being treated for depression in hospital when she died – manager
