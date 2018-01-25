Railway Line: 3,000 Houses, Offices Marked For Demolition In Lagos, Ibadan

No fewer than 3,000 houses and offices have been marked for demolition between Lagos and Ibadan to pave way for ongoing construction of standard gauge railway line from Lagos to Ibadan. LEADERSHIP checks show that some of the properties marked for demolition in Lagos include; Railway Stations owned by Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Lagos, […]

The post Railway Line: 3,000 Houses, Offices Marked For Demolition In Lagos, Ibadan appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

