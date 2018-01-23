Ram theft lands man, 37, in jail

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun state, on Tuesday, sentenced a 37-year-old man, Ramon Bello, to two years imprisonment for stealing a ram valued at N75,000.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr. S.O. Banwo, convicted Bello upon his plea of guilty.

Banwo, however, did not give the convict an option of fine.

The convict, who lives at No.14 Bamidele St. Ota, had pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.

Bello told the court that hunger pushed him to steal.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on Jan.13 at about 5.30 a.m. at Bible College Bus-Stop in Ota.

Gbesi said the convict stole a ram worth N75, 000,owned by Kehinde Yekinni.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The post Ram theft lands man, 37, in jail appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

