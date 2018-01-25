Ramos: We Stand With Zidane

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos has leapt to the defence of manager, Zinedine Zidane, saying he is not a fan of changes.

Los Blancos were shocked by Leganes in the Copa del Rey, losing 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and losing 2-2 on away goals.

Zidane still has to contend with the fact that Madrid are fourth and 19 points behind Barcelona.

“I’m not a big fan of changes,” Ramos said post-match.

“We are the first ones to stand up for Zidane.”

“To fall in the Copa del Rey is a failure,” Spain international centre-back Ramos added.

“These are tough times, but we must be as united as possible and not throw the rest of the season away.

“You have to learn from bad moments. We are all responsible and we hope that this serves some use in the future. We still have the Champions League.”

The post Ramos: We Stand With Zidane appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

