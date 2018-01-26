Rape: Taxify Driver opens up on Actress Shola Fapson – P.M. News
Rape: Taxify Driver opens up on Actress Shola Fapson
The taxify driver accused of attempting to rape actress Shola Fapson in Lagos has explained his own side of the story to PMNEWS. In his comment, the taxify driver who identified himself as Henry said the actress refused to tell him her destination and …
Taxify Releases Official Statement In Regards To Dorcas Shola Fapson's Kidnap Story
Update on the attempted kidnap of actress Dorcas Shola Fapson by Taxify driver
The Taxify Driver Actress Dorcas Shola Accused of Attempted Rape Debunks her Claims
