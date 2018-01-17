 Rapper PnB Rock urinates all over hotel room after being kicked out (video) – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Rapper PnB Rock urinates all over hotel room after being kicked out (video)
PnB Rock was booted out of a hotel for breaking their non-smoking rule and the Philly hip-hop artist desecrated their room before he left. PnB recorded himself urinating on the hotel room's carpet, wall, and doors and shared the video on SnapChat. In

