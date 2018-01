Rapper PnB Rock urinates all over hotel room after being kicked out (video) – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Rapper PnB Rock urinates all over hotel room after being kicked out (video)

Information Nigeria

PnB Rock was booted out of a hotel for breaking their non-smoking rule and the Philly hip-hop artist desecrated their room before he left. PnB recorded himself urinating on the hotel room's carpet, wall, and doors and shared the video on SnapChat. In …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest