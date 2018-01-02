 Raw kicks off 2018 in strong form – ESPN | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Raw kicks off 2018 in strong form – ESPN

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


ESPN

Raw kicks off 2018 in strong form
ESPN
On a night that felt in many ways like a holding pattern show, WWE certainly squeezed in enough to keep the Miami crowd and everyone watching at home engaged until the very end. Any week that Universal champion Brock Lesnar shows up with Paul Heyman in
WWE: Best of Monday Night RawSkySports
The 5 Things We Learned From RAW Last NightPopCulture.com
WWE Raw ratings up despite going against college football playoffsFigure Four Online (blog)
FanSided –24Wrestling
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.