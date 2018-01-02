Raw kicks off 2018 in strong form – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Raw kicks off 2018 in strong form
ESPN
On a night that felt in many ways like a holding pattern show, WWE certainly squeezed in enough to keep the Miami crowd and everyone watching at home engaged until the very end. Any week that Universal champion Brock Lesnar shows up with Paul Heyman in …
