Reactions as Mercy Johnson deletes all husband’s pictures from her Instagram page

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, Monday, entered the searchlight of some news media after she allegedly deleted from her Instagram page all pictures she took with her husband.

Although many fans of the actress have disproved a possible marital crisis in the actress’ home, others, however, have speculated that the development suggest a problem.

Mercy Johnson deleted all pictures and videos that featured her husband.

Recall that before the latest move, the actress was wont of uploading pictures and videos showing her husband and her in a lovely union.

But seeing the pictures vanish from the actress’ Instagram page has rather given many a topic to speculate about

However, the actress who equally took to her Instagram page to react to the news which is now viral, posted a picture of her with her husband and said it was nobody’s business what she did with the pictures on her Instagram page.

According to her, “Okay ooo…there is God ooo..in this new year? Hmmmm wish me better na.thats not happening…is it your delete? #imustaskpermissiontopostnewpictures#icarryb****tforunaooo#”

Also to her rescue are her fans who urged her not to mind gossiper whom they said must always say something regardless of whatever anybody, especially a celebrity like her, does.

For instance, an Instagram user, sparklin_bb werote: “I tire ooooo…..dem must always talk….hw is it deir buz if u delete ….kipin glowing moi favourite [email protected] …happy new year to u nd ur family#teamedo”

Another, mayomarchizulu._.10 wrote: “@mercyjohnsonokojie Couples and Familyties that prays together, eats together, laugh, dance cry, Nothing nothing in this world go liquidate abi. Turn to Volcano let them try erm fire go burn that try scatter peace. Blessings blessings Papa & Mama Blessing . May Your Castle continue to be filled with spiritual Faith.”

And yet another, ghettoson wrote, “You get time to even answer,you are a celebrity,truth be said,almost everyone around you,friends even family,they are all waiting for headlines,caption of the day,so dear @mercyjohnsonokojie,you post this or not,it only shows you are in the game with them,they will continue to bring out fault and falls in your everyday life,only Jesus is the way…be happy with your family,with our family,dont be happy with your family on social media,it your happiness not mine or any fan,love always ma.”

