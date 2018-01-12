Read This If You Maxed Out In The Sun These Holidays

Soaking up the rays is a pastime enjoyed by many, but you should probably start to reconsider some of your summer habits.

Although a natural process, the ageing process of skin can get accelerated due to fast-paced lifestyles, imbalanced diet and exposure to harsh weather conditions.

Like the harsh South African sun.

Just before the summer holidays, we shared with you 12 golden rules of caring for your skin before, during and after being in the sun. If you didn’t listen and found yourself under the penetrating rays without sunblock – or a even a hat – you possibly walked away from your glorious beach day as red as a lobster and a little tender.

Sure, lathering yourself in aftersun might assist in rejuvenating your skin, but it’s already too late by that time.

You see, causes of ageing skin are three-fold; and once you have grasped the basic concepts, treatment becomes easier:

Inhibition of metabolic processes within the skin – cellular respiration, ion transport, inhibition of energy production and proteins (collagen and elastin) synthesis, impaired micro-circulation.

– cellular respiration, ion transport, inhibition of energy production and proteins (collagen and elastin) synthesis, impaired micro-circulation. The accumulation of free radicals – uncontrolled synthesis of free radicals, the inefficiency of antioxidant systems, lipid per-oxidation and destruction of the cell genome leading to premature cell death.

– uncontrolled synthesis of free radicals, the inefficiency of antioxidant systems, lipid per-oxidation and destruction of the cell genome leading to premature cell death. Impairment of the optimal water balance in the skin as a result of reduction in the amount of hyaluronic acid in the dermis and reduced ability of the skin to retain water.

In an effort to re-organise, rehydrate and stimulate the production of collagen and elastin fibres, a redermalisation process known as Xela Rederm assists in getting your skin back to as close to what it once was as possible.

The procedure is performed at Skin Renewal, whose professionals go about injecting a mixture of Hyaluronic Acid and Sodium Succinate.

While Hyaluronic acid is known for its hydrating properties, which addresses the first cause of ageing, Succinic Acid blocks free radicals and has the effect of an antioxidant with powerful restorative properties, addressing the second cause of ageing.

It also stimulates the production of collagen and elastin at a cellular level, which addresses the third cause of ageing.

If that doesn’t fly with you, other injectable treatments target the tissue just beneath the skin – whereas Xela Rederm is injected directly into the skin itself – treating the actual problem rather than just plumping from below.

But to end your skincare woes, chat to a Skin Renewal doctor or therapist. They will safely and professionally advise you how to go about caring for you skin in the best way.

We’re set for a bumper few months of sun, friends, so plan accordingly.

