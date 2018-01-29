Read What Heroic SS1 Student Did That Got Him Killed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom today remembered Yakubu Fannami, an SS1 student who last year saved hundreds of lives by preventing a Boko Haram suicide bomber from gaining access to a mosque in Borno state. Fannami and the suicide bomber died in the incident which occurred in Kaleri, Maiduguri on January […]

