 Read What Heroic SS1 Student Did That Got Him Killed | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read What Heroic SS1 Student Did That Got Him Killed

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom today remembered Yakubu Fannami, an SS1 student who last year saved hundreds of lives by preventing a Boko Haram suicide bomber from gaining access to a mosque in Borno state. Fannami and the suicide bomber died in the incident which occurred in Kaleri, Maiduguri on January […]

The post Read What Heroic SS1 Student Did That Got Him Killed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.