Real estate: A bright future – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Real estate: A bright future
The Nation Newspaper
The real estate and construction sector of the economy has all it takes to contribute more to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in this fiscal year. But this is only if certain conditions are met. Experts are convinced that with the right indices in …
2018: Stakeholders anticipate more liquidity for real estate transactions
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!