Real Madrid crashes out of Copa del Rey – USA TODAY

Real Madrid crashes out of Copa del Rey
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid followed its biggest win of the season with its most embarrassing defeat on Wednesday, and the pressure is back on for coach Zinedine Zidane and his players. After routing Deportivo La Coruna 7-1 to give fans a glimmer of …
