 Real Madrid crisis deepens with home defeat to Villarreal | Nigeria Today
Real Madrid crisis deepens with home defeat to Villarreal

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Stumbling La Liga champions Real Madrid slumped to a second defeat in three league games by losing 0-1 at home to Villarreal on Saturday. Madrid’s hapless title defence continued on a rain swept Saturday at a sparsely attended Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane’s side dominated the game but succumbed to an 87th minute strike from Pablo Fornals, who chipped over goalkeeper Keylor Navas on the rebound.

