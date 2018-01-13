Real Madrid crisis deepens with home defeat to Villarreal

Stumbling La Liga champions Real Madrid slumped to a second defeat in three league games by losing 0-1 at home to Villarreal on Saturday. Madrid’s hapless title defence continued on a rain swept Saturday at a sparsely attended Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane’s side dominated the game but succumbed to an 87th minute strike from Pablo Fornals, who chipped over goalkeeper Keylor Navas on the rebound.

