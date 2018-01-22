Real Madrid Face Paris Saint-Germain Opposition in January Thibaut Courtois Pursuit – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Real Madrid Face Paris Saint-Germain Opposition in January Thibaut Courtois Pursuit
Sports Illustrated
Real Madrid face a battle for the signature of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain reportedly leading the way in the pursuit of the Belgian, according to reports. Lost Blancos' struggles so far this season have been …
