 Real Madrid football Academy to commence in March 2018 in Rivers – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real Madrid football Academy to commence in March 2018 in Rivers – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Real Madrid football Academy to commence in March 2018 in Rivers
Vanguard
Port Harcourt – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Tuesday that the management of Real Madrid Football Club would lay the foundation for the construction of the Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers state by the first week of March 2018. *Governor
Wike blows hot over Buhari's govt cattle colony policyDaily Post Nigeria
We will not give land for cattle colony – WikeLagos (press release)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.